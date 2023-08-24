Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    We May Have to Wait Years for Bryan Kohberger’s Quadruple Murder Trial

    Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death as they slept in a brutal murder that captured international headlines, waived his right to a speedy trial on Wednesday—postponing the start of his trial indefinitely.

    Kohberger’s trial had been slated to begin Oct. 2 in Moscow, Idaho, the same city where cops say Kohberger broke into a home and massacred Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin as they slept.

    Before Kohberger’s hearing, Goncalves’ loved ones posted to Facebook that they’re “afraid” Kohberger will now be able to skirt justice for years.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

