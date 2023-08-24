Hundreds of workers sacked by text message as Advanced Traffic Management collapses in WA

The transport company went into liquidation on Tuesday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Four hundred traffic management officers learned by text message that they had lost their jobs after the company was liquidated.

Advanced Traffic Management (ATM) is a Perth-based roadworks management company which was ordered into liquidation by the Federal Court on Tuesday.

When the workers went to their posts the next morning, they received a text message telling them that all work in the company had been halted and staff had been made redundant.

Advanced Traffic Management (ATM), is a Perth-based roadworks management company which was ordered by the Federal Court to enter liquidation on Tuesday, leaving 400 workers out of work.

Pictured is a text mockup of what ATM employees received after the business collapsed.

Staff were seen in tears as they consoled themselves on Wednesday, with workers saying they weren’t told they would be out of work.

“Effective end of all shifts today, your employment with ATM will cease,” read the message to ATM staff. Seven news reported.

Damon Douglas is a now unemployed ATM employee.

“Everyone just got fired today, with no warning or anything,” he said.

“It’s not just this yard, it’s every yard.”

The company has been in business for 21 years and also has offices in Albany, Kalgoorlie and Northam.

More soon