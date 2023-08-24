Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Hundreds of workers sacked by text message as Advanced Traffic Management collapses in WA

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Hundreds of workers sacked by text message as Advanced Traffic Management collapses in WA

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Hundreds of workers fired by text message as Advanced Traffic Management collapses in Washington state

    The transport company went into liquidation on Tuesday

    By Eliza Mcphee for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 6:53 p.m. EDT, August 23, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Four hundred traffic management officers learned by text message that they had lost their jobs after the company was liquidated.

    Advanced Traffic Management (ATM) is a Perth-based roadworks management company which was ordered into liquidation by the Federal Court on Tuesday.

    When the workers went to their posts the next morning, they received a text message telling them that all work in the company had been halted and staff had been made redundant.

    Advanced Traffic Management (ATM), is a Perth-based roadworks management company which was ordered by the Federal Court to enter liquidation on Tuesday, leaving 400 workers out of work.

    Pictured is a text mockup of what ATM employees received after the business collapsed.

    Staff were seen in tears as they consoled themselves on Wednesday, with workers saying they weren’t told they would be out of work.

    “Effective end of all shifts today, your employment with ATM will cease,” read the message to ATM staff. Seven news reported.

    Damon Douglas is a now unemployed ATM employee.

    “Everyone just got fired today, with no warning or anything,” he said.

    “It’s not just this yard, it’s every yard.”

    The company has been in business for 21 years and also has offices in Albany, Kalgoorlie and Northam.

    More soon

    Hundreds of workers sacked by text message as Advanced Traffic Management collapses in WA

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy