First Republican debate LIVE updates: GOP candidates take the stage at 9pm while Donald Trump skips the showdown

Eight Republican candidates square off Wednesday night in Milwaukee, Wis., for the first Republican debate of the 2024 primary election cycle.

But the candidates are essentially fighting for second place.

Meanwhile, front-runner Donald Trump is hosting counter-programming with a meet and greet with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, airing at the same time the debate kicks off — 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fox is hosting the debate at Fiserv Forum Arena in Milwaukee with moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

Participating candidates are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.), former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and North Dakota Governor Doug. Burgum and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Three other candidates – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, businessman Perry Johnson and radio host Larry Elder – say they qualified to take the stage, but were not included in the lineup of the RNC published Monday evening.

