WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore Wrestling Pioneer Terry Funk Dies at 79

Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images

Terry Funk, the legendary professional wrestler whose long career in the ring was defined by the “hardcore” style he helped pioneer, has died. He was 79.

A cause of death was not immediately shared by WWE, which announced Funk’s death on Wednesday.

“Revered by fans and peers across the globe for his tenacity, heart and longevity, Funk will be remembered as one of the toughest competitors to ever step inside the squared circle,” the promotion said in a statement. “From WWE to All Japan, from WCW to ECW, Funk proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best and pushed the limits of what was possible inside the squared circle.”

