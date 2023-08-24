Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Bodycam Shows 3rd Grade Teacher Being Arrested After Allegedly Being Drunk On First Day Of School

    ‘That There Is Wine’: Bodycam Footage Shows Awkward Moments As Allegedly Intoxicated Teacher Tries To Explain Away Her Heavy Drinking On First Day Of School

    Bodycam footage shows a third-grade teacher being questioned by Oklahoma police after allegedly showing up heavily intoxicated on the first day of school on August 17. The video shows Kimberly Coates awkwardly denying being drunk before blowing a 0.24 BAC during a breathalyzer test. Coates would later admit to drinking late the night before and the next morning on the way to work, but denied having any alcohol on school property. The school resource officer pressed her, referencing her cup of “juice.” “Want to try again? That there is wine,” the officer said. Perkins police took Coates into custody and later released her. It’s unclear whether formal charges will be filed against her.

