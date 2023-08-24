Shannon Beador Just Had a Real Housewives Meltdown for the Ages

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo

And we’re back! After a week off, Real Housewives of Orange County returns with a bang.

First, we have an explosive argument between Shannon and Heather on a restaurant patio, where Shannon is setting up her borderline-offensive “fiesta.” Immediately after that, Shannon and Emily scream at each other over a FaceTime call. (The episode is literally just 45 minutes of Shannon’s sober and drunken rage.) Additionally, she’s so pissed about this gossip over her and John’s relationship that she’s invoking Gina’s DUI from several seasons ago. Let’s dive in!

