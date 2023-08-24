Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    The Louvre x CASETiFY Collection Turns Your Phone Into a Piece of Fine Art

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Casetify.

    At this point, most people have accepted that their phones, earbuds, and other tech accessories are more like extensions of the self than they are gadgets. Since our phones, smartwatches, and other tech essentials come with us everywhere we go now, it makes perfect sense to get them their own “wardrobe” of protective cases, and CASETiFY’s latest collection is an absolute masterpiece. Whether you’re an art history buff or are just looking for new protective gear to shield (and accessorize) your bare device, the new Louvre + CASETiFY collection will bring out your inner museum curator.

    The Louvre + CASETiFY collection includes phone cases, AirPods holders, smartwatch bands, and tablet and computer skins featuring designs inspired by the renowned museum’s architecture and a selection of some of the most salient works of art in its permanent collection. For example, you’ll find “stylized interpretations” of legendary works of art, including Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and Ingres’ “La Grand Odalisque.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

