    Mike Pence to Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘We Don’t Need to Bring in a Rookie’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/ The Daily Beast/Getty

    Former Vice President Mike Pence had little patience for newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy at Wednesday night’s Republican debate.

    “Now is not the time for on the job training,” Pence said, nearly shouting, as he threw a quick glance over at Ramaswamy. “We don’t need to bring in a rookie, we don’t need to bring in people without experience.”

    The irony was evidently lost on Pence that his former boss—the elephant in the room, frontrunner and former President Donald J. Trump—never held any elected office before serving as president and made the exact type of a populist outsider appeal Ramaswamy delivered with verve.

