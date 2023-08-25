Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They are the perfect couple with perfect smiles.

But Jae Woodroffe, the fiancé of fitness influencer Kayla Itsines, has come under fire online for his “weird” giant facets.

In the comments under the couple’s engagement photos from last year, the personal trainer was roasted in the comments for his sparkling white teeth.

“Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter? one person commented, while another said, “Those fucking king teeth. »

A third added: “Is this a joke? while another urged Jae to “change dentists.”

Jae Woodroffe, fiancé of fitness influencer Kayla Itsines, left, has been trolled online for his ‘weird’ giant veneers

“Weird teeth,” someone else said, while another commented, “Does he have fake teeth? »

Fitness guru Kayla, 32, and her fiancé Jae, who share eight-month-old son Jax, are preparing to wed after a two-year engagement.

But fans of the multimillionaire entrepreneur may not know the unusual circumstances in which the couple’s fairytale relationship took off.

From meeting just months after calling it quits on their respective exes, to Kayla’s subsequent falling out with Jae’s ex-girlfriend, things haven’t always been so straightforward.

Kayla began her relationship with Jae on September 26, 2021, when the pair were spotted packing on the PDA outside a kebab shop in Adelaide.

The sighting came just weeks after Kayla split from her former boyfriend, a videographer known only as ‘Mitch G’.

In the comments below their engagement photos from last July, the personal trainer was roasted in the comments for her sparkling white teeth.

“Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter? one person commented, while another said, “Those fucking king teeth”

Earlier in September, ‘Mitch G’ was pictured packing his belongings in a moving fan outside Kayla’s home, confirming their brief relationship was over.

Coincidentally, Jae also left Kayla shortly after splitting from his longtime ex-girlfriend Lauren Belotti, who was also close friends with Kayla.

Kayla and Jae started their relationship four months later. Daily Mail Australia does not suggest any party has ever been unfaithful.

Kayla declined to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia, but her spokeswoman Sara Bergstrom said the “media story” suggesting Kayla and Lauren had a falling out over Jae “was untrue at the time. , and (is) always false now”.