Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

A mother has wept with joy after her quadriplegic son was taken to a brothel after 12 years without feeling the touch of a woman.

Gail and her son Jake visited The Penthouse Suites in Tweed Heads, New South Wales while filming a video with famed angler Willem Powerfish.

The subject of Jake’s sex life had come up during a conversation when the group had gone fishing moments earlier.

“I asked Jake’s mom about his girlfriends and she told me he hadn’t been with anyone since his accident,” Powerfish explained.

“So I talked to his mother about taking him to the brothel.”

Jake’s life changed dramatically after he was involved in a horrific accident with the young man confined to a wheelchair and only able to control his mouth and thumbs.

The trio, along with Jake’s carer and best friend, were on Jake’s first fishing trip in 12 years when his mother made a heartbreaking confession about his love life.

Jake (above) became a quadriplegic after a car accident on New Years Eve in 2012. He only controls his mouth and thumbs.

Powerfish decided to cut the fishing trip short and instead offered to take Jake to a nearby brothel.

“You can decide if you like the woman or not, if you don’t like her you don’t have to but I’m very happy to set you up with a session,” he told Jake.

The footage shows Jake entering the brothel while his mother commented on how “happy” he looked and thanked Powerfish.

Gail then broke down in tears when she remembered what the woman had said after Jake’s session.

“She said she did a few things and then it was very erect so she got on top and he did it all,” she said.

“Thank you very much (Powerfish).”

The Penthouse Suites bills itself as the “most upscale brothel on the Gold Coast” that offers “the most luxurious and erotic sexual experiences”.

The venue includes a “punishment room” and the “Manhattan Club Strip Club”.

Powerfish later explained his conversation with Gail about taking Jake to a brothel where she admitted they never discussed it.

“I asked Gail, you know, did you take her to one of those places and she said no,” he said.

“She hadn’t spoken to him about it in 12 years.”

Jake’s mum Gail (above) said she’d wanted to take him to a brothel before but ‘didn’t know how to bring it up’

After visiting the brothel, Gail said: ‘I hope some people will understand that even though we have brain damage or disabilities, we still have needs’ (pictured, Jake)

Gail said she had wanted to talk to Jake before about going to a brothel, but was “not sure how to broach the subject”.

“I hope some people will understand that even though we have brain damage or impairments, we still have needs,” she said.

Jake’s friend Kyle recalled how the tragic car crash unfolded.

“The night Jake got hurt, he called me around 2:30 a.m. and said, ‘I’m coming,’ he said.

“It was New Years 2012 and I said, ‘No, we’re already in bed and you shouldn’t be driving.

“I think an hour or two later someone found him on the side of the road and he hit a power pole.”

“I try to tell everyone that he’s still the same guy, he might run around and do the same shit as us, but he can still laugh about it, you know?”

The group visited The Penthouse Suites in Tweed Heads (pictured left to right: Kyle, Gail, Jake and Powerfish)

Prior to her internet fame, Powerfish worked in disability care and saw how families often struggle to bring up the subject of sexuality.

“I worked in the disability support industry and one of our patients had cerebral palsy and we were taking him to the brothel,” he said.

“I hope people who see this and have family members with any kind of disability… We’re all human and we all have needs.”