Trump Says He Skipped Debate to Avoid ‘Harassment’ From Other Candidates

Twitter/X

With axes to grind against Fox News, Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson held another lengthy and largely amicable discussion that was posted online five minutes before the right-wing network’s first GOP primary debate Wednesday—a discussion that began with Carlson asking the quadruply indicted former president why he skipped the event.

“Do I sit there for an hour or two hours—whatever it’s going to be—and get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president?” Trump said in the pre-taped interview, which Carlson oddly hyped up as “debate night in Bedminster.”

Despite hearing pitches from Fox News executives in person, as well as on-air pleas from MAGA-friendly hosts, Trump spurned the network, which fired Carlson this spring—a move that Trump mourned as a “big blow” to the country.

Read more at The Daily Beast.