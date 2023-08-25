Aaron Judge breaks Yankees’ nine-game MLB losing streak by smashing three homers in win over Washington Nationals, preventing team’s worst run for 110 years

The Yankees were just one more loss away from their worst streak since 1913.

But Judge recorded his first three-home run game in a major league to avoid that record.

The New York Yankees avoided their first 10-game skid in 110 years after finally ending their losing streak against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Aaron Judge played his first major league three-home run game and tied his career high with six RBIs, almost single-handedly snapping the Yankees’ first nine-game losing streak since 1982 with a 9-1 win over Washington.

Two hours after general manager Brian Cashman called the season a “disaster,” Judge threw a first-inning curveball from MacKenzie Gore (6-10) to the Yankees’ bullpen at right-center.

He then opened a 6-0 lead in the second with his fifth career Grand Slam, a shot into the net over Monument Park in center field.

Then, in the seventh, the $360 million star teamed up with DJ LeMahieu for back-to-back home runs against Jose A. Ferrer, flicking the ball over the small right-field porch just inside. from the foul post.

Aaron Judge helped the Yankees avoid their first 10-game slippage in 110 years on Wednesday night

Judge almost single-handedly snapped the Yankees’ first nine-game losing streak since 1982 with a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

Judge hits .279 with 27 home runs and 54 RBIs in 72 games. The reigning AL MVP, who has 32 multihomer games, entered a 3-for-19 slide. He missed nearly eight weeks with a sprained right big toe and returned before the injury took hold. be completely healed.

Last-place New York (61-65) was poised to lose what would have been its first 10-game losing streak since 1913, according to Elias’ Athletic Bureau.

Prior to Judge’s first home run, the Yankees had gone 61 innings without a lead since Aug. 14 in Atlanta, the third-longest streak in franchise history behind 63 from Aug. 16-23, 1906, and 62 from Sept. 25-October 1. 2000.

Luis Severino (3-8) allowed one hit and tied a season-high 6 2/3 innings, ending an 0-4 streak since beating Kansas City on July 23. Severino lowered his ERA from 7.98 to 7.26. Wide receiver Keibert Ruiz had Washington’s only hit against Severino, lining up a single with two right outs in the fourth.

Ian Hamilton and Wandy Peralta finished with three batters. Dominic Smith homered for the Nationals with two outs in the ninth.

Gore has dropped to 0-3 in his last five starts. He allowed six runs – just two earned – and four hits in four innings. Washington had won eight of its previous ten.

He was disappointed in his defense when center fielder Lane Thomas lost Kyle Higashioka’s volley in the second inning at dusk and the ball hit right fielder Stone Garrett’s glove for a two-base error.

The $360 million star hit his first major league three-home run and tied his career with six RBIs.

Garrett appeared to hurt his left ankle trying to deny LeMahieu’s home run and was taken off the field in a cart.

The win is a huge boost for New York, especially after Cashman’s honest assessment earlier in the evening.

“It’s really a shocker,” Cashman told reporters of their below-average form ahead of the Nationals victory. “We are embarrassed by it.”

“I don’t think anyone on this planet thinks the New York Yankees, as they’re built, coming in or out of spring training, weren’t a playoff contender.”