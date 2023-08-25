Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, 48, finally breaks her silence on ‘toy boy tradie’ Jack Tyerman, 29, and says she is just ‘dating’ after she was spotted enjoying a date night with the hunk

<!–

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has finally responded to rumors that she landed a toy boy.

The radio queen, 48, broke her silence on her relationship with Jack Tyerman, 29, on the Kyle and Jackie O show on Thursday.

While Jackie said she was “dating”, the blonde beauty said she and Jack, who moonlights as a model, are “just friends”.

“No, Jack is not my boyfriend. We are not a couple. It’s not my boy toy,” Jackie told her co-host Kyle Sandilands.

“Jack is a good friend of mine. I know him through a friend of ours. We didn’t meet on a dating app or anything like that.

The media personality went on to say she was ultimately ‘responsible’ for the romance rumors after telling Daily Mail Australia she was dating during an interview with Logies.

“In my mind, I’m dating someone and I’ve been on a few dates, so I said ‘maybe’ (I’m dating), but I probably should have said, ‘Maybe, we let’s see what happens.’” she confessed.

Jackie exclusively revealed to Daily Mail Australia that she was seeing a new man during a red carpet interview at the TV Week Logie Awards last month.

“I’ll just say maybe,” she replied when asked if she was seeing someone new.

After being asked if her new love would join her at the Logies, Jackie was quick to insist, “No, no!”

Shortly after, Jackie and Jack were seen enjoying what appeared to be a moonlit romantic date on the balcony of his Clovelly mansion.

During the evening at her house, Jackie and Jack spent time chatting around a large table before going inside.

The two seemed to get along extremely well during their time together.

Sydney-based Jack has found success in the construction and modeling industry, and enjoys sports and fitness – something Jackie has incorporated into her life as part of her recent dramatic weight loss.