Texas School Board Censures Right-Wing Member Caught in Library

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Granbury ISD

A far-right member of the school board in a Texas town, who has been on a crusade to ban books, was censured on Wednesday night for allegedly lying to gain access to a high school library.

The 5-2 vote to reprimand Karen Lowery came after dozens of residents of Granbury—evenly divided between those who were appalled by her actions and those who defended her—spoke about what’s being called Librarygate.

Lowery also spoke, insisting she did not lie about where she was going when she showed up at the school, did not turn out the lights so she could skulk around in the dark, and did not falsely claim she had permission.

