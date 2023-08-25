Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Republican Debaters Agreed on One Thing: They Hate Vivek Ramaswamy

    Republican Debaters Agreed on One Thing: They Hate Vivek Ramaswamy

    Everyone hates Vivek. That was the biggest takeaway from the Fox News debate on Wednesday night. And who can blame them?

    “I’m the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for,” Vivek Ramaswamy boldly declared after calling climate change a “hoax.” This broadside was arguably the moment that Ramaswamy became the most hated person on the debate stage, at least by his Republican adversaries.

    Ramaswamy, a slick, young, rich man in a hurry (who has been gaining in the polls), came into this debate with the idea that he should pander to the base with impunity and simultaneously be involved in every skirmish. This is often a smart move, akin to controlling the clock in a football game.

