Chris Christie is visibly annoyed after being questioned about UFOs during Republican debate

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s debate night ended on an eerie note, visibly annoyed at being asked a question about aliens in Tuesday’s Republican ballot.

Christie, who spent the night positioning herself as an anti-Trump candidate and often an antagonist of Vivek Ramaswamy, was asked by moderator Martha MacCallum during the lightning debate on aliens.

“Now something a little out of this world and this is for you, Governor Christie, do you believe the recent spike in UFO encounters,” MacCallum asked.

The ex-governor interrupted him immediately: “I understand the question about UFOs? Come on man!’ He continued to react to the question shaking his head and staring in disbelief.

MacCallum continued, “We’ve heard a lot of testimony in Congress and people are taking this a lot more seriously and we’re hearing there’s a lot going on that people aren’t aware of. Could you tell the American people what the government knows about these possible encounters.

Christie attempted to get a laugh line based on her home state.

“Especially coming from a woman from New Jersey, I think it’s horrible that just because I’m from New Jersey you asked me about unidentified flying objects and Martians. We are different but we are not so different.

The former governor then tried to turn the question into a serious answer, taking on one of his favorite enemies: the teachers’ unions, in line with Senator Tim Scott’s earlier answer on education in America.

“The job of the President of the United States is to stand up to the American people on everything. The job of the President of the United States is to stand up for the truth. The job of the President of the United States is to be a role model for our children.

“Whether it’s UFOs or this education issue – and Tim’s right, by the way – I started this in 2010 directly attacking New Jersey teachers unions and I got them driven to an unprecedented level of popularity because they put themselves in danger before our children.

“That’s the biggest threat to our country, not UFOs,” he concluded.

As the audience booed and all the contestants burst out, Chris Christie stepped in to Ramaswamy blast.

“I’ve had enough tonight already,” the former New Jersey governor said, describing Ramaswamy as “a GPT cat standing here.”

“The last person in one of these debates who stood in the middle of the stage and said that in the form of a skinny guy with a strange last name…was Barack Obama. I’m afraid we’re dealing to the same type of amateur present on stage tonight.

Moderators of the debate hosted by Fox News asked questions about former President Donald Trump during the second hour of the debate – even though he skipped the debate.

Candidates were asked to raise their hands if they kept their pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee, even if it’s Donald Trump.

All but Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson raised their hands. Ramaswamy was the first in the air. DeSantis and Pence did it late and Christie was notably unenthusiastic when he somehow waved his hand.

The former president’s question sparked yet another tussle between the suitors – this time between Christie and Ramaswamy.

Asked about his lackluster hand raise, Christie replied, “Here’s the gist. Someone needs to stop normalizing this behavior. Whether or not you think the criminal charges are right or wrong, that conduct is not within the office of the President of the United States.

Many spectators booed him. “That’s what’s great about this country, boos are allowed but that doesn’t change the truth,” he replied.

Ramaswamy stepped in to attack him: “Let’s just tell the truth. Trump was the best president of the 21st century. Chris Christie, your claim that Donald Trump is driven by revenge and grievance would be more believable if your campaign wasn’t based on revenge and one-man grievance.

Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy argued at several points during the debate

Chris Christie and Mike Pence chat during a commercial break

Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (right) looks on (left to right) former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former US Vice President Mike Pence, Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy speak during a commercial break.

The two men yelled at each other.

Christie chastised Ramaswamy for his lack of experience: “You never did, just as you never did anything to try to advance the interests of this government except to run as a candidate. I was a United States Attorney and Governor. I’m not going to bow to anyone.

Candidates were also asked if Mike Pence made the right choice as vice president on January 6, 2021, when he certified Joe Biden as the Electoral College winner.

“Mike did his duty. Is this what we are going to focus on in the future? The repetition of that? “said DeSantis. “Democrats would love that. I don’t let Biden hang out in the basement. We’re going to direct him wherever I go in this country and hold him accountable.

Christie defended Pence, who has been criticized and called a “traitor” by some Trump supporters.

“Mike Pence stood up for the Constitution and he deserves – not grudging credit – he deserves our thanks as Americans for putting his oath of office and the Constitution of the United States ahead of personal, political and unjust pressure. “, did he declare.