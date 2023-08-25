EXCLUSIVE: David Simpson: Shocking claims emerge against Melbourne Girls’ Grammar teacher who died suddenly after a child safety complaint – including a disgusting tweet about female anatomy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Students at an elite Melbourne girls’ school have detailed a list of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from a teacher who died suddenly after a child safety complaint.

Melbourne Girls Grammar Teacher David Simpson died shortly after he was reported to the police for child safety concerns.

South Yarra School students, where the annual fee is around $40,000, took to the internet accusing the father-of-two of ‘touching’ one student and sending inappropriate images to another.

They also accused the school of not acting fast enough and of ignoring the numerous complaints about Mr Simpson.

In an ominous tweet posted by Mr Sampson several years ago, he wrote that one of his highlights of his teaching calendar was seeing “the boys’ eyes” when he told them that “women have – wait – three holes”.

Police had recently spoken to the private school and given instructions regarding Mr Simpson.

Damning allegations against Mr Simpson have since emerged on social media.

“The poor student who was sent pictures now has to live with it. All because the school ignored us. My parents are pulling me out, thank God,” one post read.

The students claimed the school had been made aware of serious concerns about Mr Simpson dating back to the start of the school year.

“Teachers told us they also complained,” the initial post read.

A day before his death last Friday, Mr Simpson posted a chilling image on social media featuring a picturesque sunrise in Melbourne, captioned with the words: ‘Have a nice day’.

The elite school released a statement on Monday confirming that a report had been made against him.

“In recent days the school has been made aware of an alleged child safety issue,” Melbourne Girls’ Grammar said.

“School staff followed child safety and mandatory reporting procedures.

“As a school, our priorities are focused on the safety and well-being of our students and our community. We will always act in the best interests of the children in our care.

A student took to Reddit to complain about the investigation into Mr Simpson.

“They didn’t mention it was inappropriate even though we ALL knew it,” the student wrote.

“Our parents were worried about us but didn’t know why we weren’t so sad. Then this week the school got honest, the only reason they got honest was because of the media and not because of the truth.

“We are all angry because we complained about him and we know other teachers did too, but the school ignored all of this. They waited for it to get this bad.

Signs of trouble were evident on Mr Simpson’s own Twitter feed, with a June 14 post revealing he was under extreme pressure.

“Last week tested my courage. Every ounce of energy and patience was called upon. Not to mention all the lessons I’ve learned on this journey,” he wrote.

Mr Simpson had been very active on social media, once admitting to showing up eight Facebook groups in the different classes he taught.

“I have found them to be incredibly powerful and greatly appreciated and accepted by students. I am always amazed at how easy it can be to engage students if simply asked how they would like to do it,” he wrote in 2011.

“At last count (about 2 months ago), I had group contact with 10% of the student cohort via FB. In a school of over 1,500 students, this is a simple way to get a message across to the student body.

Mr Simpson had previously worked at another prestigious school – Haileybury College – where he served as scientific director for about six years.

“You think the amount parents pay teachers would listen to students first after SEVERAL GIRLS complained about it,” another student wrote.

Some students said they left the school for safety reasons.

“I also went to this school and left last year and all I can say is… the best decision I’ve ever made,” one girl said.

It is understood that Mr Simpson had played a “supportive role” with struggling students.

“Uh, bad support,” the student wrote.

He also taught at Tintern Grammar and St Helena Secondary College.

On his LinkedIn page, Mr. Simpson wrote about his love of teaching.

“I am passionate about working with and through others to develop professional learning communities focused on continuous improvement – ​​for the benefit of school networks, individual schools, educators and students,” he said. declared.

Melbourne Girls Grammar did not respond to questions from Daily Mail Australia on Thursday.

For 24-hour confidential support in Australia, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.