Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    News

    MSNBC Mocks ‘Annoying’ Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Running to Be Jesse Watters’ Fill-in’

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    MSNBC

    Comparing biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to an “annoying freshman roommate” and claiming he was auditioning to be a “fill-in” host on Fox News, MSNBC hosts gleefully took turns ridiculing the breakout GOP presidential candidate following Wednesday night’s “shit show” of debate.

    With clear frontrunner Donald Trump skipping the first Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle, Ramaswamy replaced the quadruply indicted ex-president as the center of attention on the Milwaukee stage Wednesday night.

    Whether it was calling climate change a “hoax,” claiming he was the only candidate who wasn’t “bought and paid for,” or getting into skirmishes with every other candidate, the “anti-woke” businessman made sure to keep the spotlight squarely on himself. Naturally, this came much to the chagrin of his fellow Republican presidential hopefuls.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

