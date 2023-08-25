Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    News

    Fox News Moderators Tried—and Failed—to Bring Sense to a Trumpless Debate

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Fox News Moderators Tried—and Failed—to Bring Sense to a Trumpless Debate

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum evidently thought they could moderate a two-hour Republican presidential debate in a fictitious, Donald-Trump-less world on Wednesday. But despite eight years passing since Trump singlehandedly commandeered the party, the moderators seemingly failed to grasp the true hold he held—on voters, the debate audience, and the candidates themselves.

    Their goal was evident from the first question, framed around the song currently atop the Billboard Hot 100—mostly due to conservative outrage—Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

    “Why is this song striking such a nerve in this country right now? What do you think it means?” MacCallum posed to the eight candidates who bothered to show up.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy