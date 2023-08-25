Knives out for Vivek as the newcomer steals the show from DeSantis in Trump’s absence: 5 takeaways from the first Republican presidential debate

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy faces off with former UN ambassador Nikki Haley during the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

Morry Gash/AP

Donald Trump’s absence led to a night of barbs between the remaining GOP presidential hopefuls.

The first presidential debate of this cycle was dominated by attacks on Vivek Ramaswamy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was also able to dodge some potential challenging questions.

Without the presence of polling-leader former President Donald Trump in attendance, eight candidates were granted the opportunity to make a boost their spotlight at the first Republican presidential debate.

And while many expected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the candidate in second-place in the vast majority of national polls, to take a step forward and try to separate himself from the pack, he instead cautiously tiptoed around making several much-needed policy stances regarding a federal abortion policy and climate change.

And as DeSantis failed to rise to the occasion, Vivek Ramaswamy, a young entrepreneurial candidate, made several comments throughout the evening that frequently resonated with the live audience, quickly cementing his status as a serious contender to DeSantis’ second-place status.

1. Knives were out for Vivek Ramaswamy

From the get-go, after the moderators very first question, it became clear that Ramaswamy had a target on his back.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was widely expected to go after Trump during the debate due to his extensive history of back-and-forth insults between the two, took the opportunity early on to instead attack the young candidate, Ramaswamy.

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT,” Christie said following Ramaswamy’s beginning statements.

Christie wasn’t the first nor the last candidate to exchange jabs with Ramswamy Wednesday night. Referring to Ramaswamy in a quip, Pence said “we don’t need to bring in a rookie, we don’t need to bring in people without experience.”

Toward the end of the evening, Haley and Ramaswamy exchanged barbs over his stated foreign policy plans.

“You would make America less safe,” Haley said. “You have no foreign policy experience and it shows. It shows.”

Despite getting attacked on all sides by his fellow candidates, Ramaswamy largely held his own on stage Wednesday, drawing large rounds of applause from the crowd throughout the night.

At one notable point in the evening, however, the Republican-leaning audience loudly booed the candidate for his controversial stance that he thinks “the climate change agenda was a hoax.”

2. Trump didn’t overshadow the whole debate but his power could still be felt.

Former President Donald Trump said he felt no need to attend a debate while he holds a double-digit national lead. For multiple stretches, Trump’s absence receded out of view. But then Fox News started a segment focused on Trump’s four indictments. The responses from the 8 candidates on stage illustrated Trump’s power.

While tepid at times, most of the candidates on stage signaled they would support Trump even if he is convicted on one of the 91 felony counts he’s currently facing. Ramaswamy went so far as to declare the former president “the greatest president of the 21st century.” He even tried to force former Vice President Mike Pence to pledge to pardon Trump.

Former Govs. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas stuck to their anti-Trump bonafides that have defined their respective campaigns. But the audience was not having it.

Bret Baier, one of the moderators, had to turn around to urge the crowd to boo less.

“Booing is not aloud but it does not change the truth,” Christie defiantly told the crowd.

3. DeSantis deflected several times when asked key policy questions

DeSantis, who’s placed second in the vast majority of national GOP primary polls behind Trump, came into the evening needing to separate himself from the rest of the pack.

And while he was high-energy and made several points to pat himself on the back for how he’s done as governor, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis ignored repeated questions from the moderators about his policies if elected.

Namely, DeSantis refused to say if he’d support a federal 6-week abortion policy, simply saying “”I’m gonna stand on the side of life.”

When asked if humans were to account for climate change, DeSantis deflected when repeatedly asked to give a “yes/no” answer and instead chose to turn the topic to Biden’s “no comment” to the media following the disastrous fires in Hawaii.

4. A face-off over abortion illustrated why Republicans are struggling post-Roe

Republicans have struggled to address abortion since the Supreme Court’s landmark decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. The issue helped Democrats during midterms that were expected to sink the party. Abortion rights activists have swept ballot initiatives and referendums by either expanding access or beating back efforts to impose further restrictions. Ohio, a state that has turned increasingly conservative, may become the latest state to enshrine Roe-era protections in its state constitution this November.

Enter Haley. For a while, the former UN ambassador has argued that her party needs to ease up in how it talks about abortion. Wednesday’s debate offered the biggest stage for her argument to balance anti-abortion policy with the realities of congressional policy thus far.

“Let’s treat this like a respectful issue that it is and humanize the situation and stop demonizing the situation,” Haley said, encouraging a realistic discussion of a potential nationwide ban on abortion.

Pence made it clear that not every candidate agreed.

“To be honest with you, Nikki — you’re my friend, but consensus is the opposite of leadership,” Pence responded.

5. The moderators lost control of the night

The debate’s two moderators, Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, quickly lost control of the candidates on Wednesday evening, allowing them to frequently talk far past their allotted time about topics entirely unrelated to the questions at hand.

Around halfway through the debate, Baier and MacCallum were forced to remind the candidates the rules of the evening and to please respect the buzzer.

During the closing lightning round, Baier had to remind the hopefuls, “This is a lightning round, not Rolling Thunder.”

Read the original article on Business Insider