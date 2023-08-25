Ian Thorpe sets up his Woollahra unit for $3.7 million as retired Olympic champion ‘downsizes’

<!–

Olympic swimmer Ian Thorpe is selling his Woolahra home for $3.7 million.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury home on Ocean Street is perfect for those “looking for a private escape,” according to rental agent Black Diamondz.

Ian bought the property in 2017 for €2.75 and now hopes to make a profit of almost €1 million.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, rental agent Courtney Wong said the five-time Olympic gold medalist is selling the property because he plans to downsize.

Courtney said the home for sale is “the best in the building” of six complexes because it’s on the back side of the street.

“It’s completely private and secluded,” he added.

Despite the property’s $3.7 million price tag, the rental agent said the property is a perfect “stepping stone” for someone who can’t afford a home.

The 216 square meter house is modern and airy with an open plan living space and large sliding doors leading to the courtyard.

A description of the property reads: ‘For those seeking a private escape with all the comforts of a luxury home, this is everything you could have dreamed of and more.

‘A real gem, tucked away at the quiet back of a boutique block of just six people. This residence represents the perfect blend of modernity and the natural world with its contemporary architectural design in a peaceful, green environment.

‘Stunning views of the treescape provide a stunning backdrop to this streamlined three-bedroom home in a security complex with a sun-soaked swimming pool.

The 216 square meter house is modern and airy with an open plan living space and large sliding doors leading to the courtyard

‘A private retreat in a whisper-quiet setting with sunny north-facing views, designed to embrace the great outdoors, with the living room, dining room and kitchen opening onto a huge courtyard.

‘This property also comes with a separate home office or potential 4th bedroom, perfect for those working from home and appreciated dual parking.’

The first inspection of the copy will take place on August 26, after which it will be auctioned on September 16.