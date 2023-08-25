Trump says Kamala Harris ‘speaks in rhyme’ in Tucker Carlson interview: Ex-President slams VP’s ‘word salads’ and backs Gavin Newsom if Biden ‘doesn’t make it’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former President Donald Trump spoke several times in his interview with Tucker Carlson about President Biden’s health – and said emphatically that Vice President Kamala Harris should not be expected to be the nominee in the event of his death.

Trump criticized the vice president’s speaking habits, calling them “weird” and said she spoke in rhyme.

It happened when he predicted an ‘every man for himself’ in case the president ‘doesn’t get there’ before Election Day 2024. His grim speculations came during an interview scheduled to interfere with yet another melee – this one among the Republicans in contention. to challenge him for the Republican presidential nomination, even though Trump is dominating the polls even as he plans to have his photo taken on Thursday at a jail in Fulton County, Georgia.

“I guess maybe they would have freedom for all,” Trump, 77, said of Biden, 80.

“A lot of people say she has to stay, for some reason, as a candidate — she has to,” Trump said of Harris. “Actually, I don’t think that’s true,” Trump told Carlson, without explaining what reasons he was referring to.

“I don’t think other people would put up with it. She has bad times. His moments are almost as bad as his, I think, or worse in fact,” he said.

That prompted Carlson, who interviewed Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to point out that she “seems pretty senile too.”

“She speaks in rhyme. It’s strange. It’s weird,” Trump riffed. “But she’s got some bad times,” Trump said of the 58-year-old Harris.

“In rhyme? Carlson snorted.

“Well, the way she talks. The bus will go here, then the bus will go there because that’s what buses do. It’s strange. It’s all weird. He is not a future president of the United States. And I think they’ll probably have some kind of primary and other people will get involved,” Trump said.

“You know, he looks good. He’s a nice, good-talking guy,” Trump said of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)

Carlson suggested California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“It’s possible,” Trump said of Newsom, who backs Biden and hosted a debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I still get along with him, believe it or not, but it could be him. It could be someone else. He has a very big load on your shoulders because you look at California what happened.

He then said that the American people don’t seem to “care” about a politician’s record.

“But Biden, every time you watch him speak, it’s like he’s walking on eggshells.” You wait for it to collapse. And he almost always does,” Biden said.

He then immediately commented on a trio of authoritarian rulers.

“And I got to know the leaders of basically every country except the biggest ones. And the bigger the leader, the harder he is, you know, it’s like, yeah, I guess maybe that’s how it’s supposed to be.

“But I got to know Chinese President Xi, Putin and Kim Jong Un in North Korea.” I’ve done a great job with North Korea to keep us out of nuclear war,” Trump said.

“I don’t think he’ll make it through the door, but you know, you never know,” Trump said of President Biden.