Noah Legaspi, 17, identified as victim who leapt from NYC’s hotel to his death – just after breaking up with his girlfriend

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The teenager who jumped from the top of a luxury Columbus Circle hotel in Midtown New York has been identified as an aspiring fashion designer from New Jersey who had just broken up with his girlfriend.

Noah Legaspi, 17, jumped from the roof of the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Thursday night – plunging 750ft in a fall that decapitated him before hitting the busy street below.

Legaspi would have experienced a breakup with his girlfriend the night of his death. After leaving his house, he took a cab to the Mandarin Hotel at Columbus Circle.

The teenager, who allegedly had mental health issues, confronted his ex before rushing to his death, his family and police told the New York Post.

“They broke up and he was never good at managing his emotions, so after the breakup I guess he just wasn’t able to control his thoughts and feelings,” his older brother, Luis, said. Legaspi, at the Post.

Noah Legaspi jumped from the roof of the Mandarin Oriental hotel on Thursday night – plunging 750 feet in a fall that decapitated his body before hitting the busy New York street below.

Legaspi would have experienced a breakup with his girlfriend the night of his death. After leaving his house, he took a cab to the Mandarin Hotel at Columbus Circle. His family said he suffered from mental health issues and had “a lot of demons and insecurities that got the better of him”.

The teenager, who is believed to have had mental health issues, phoned his ex before rushing to his death, his family and police told the New York Post. His body severed during an impact against the facade of the Mandarin Oriental hotel

“She got a weird Facetime call from him upstairs in the hotel and they had a Facetime call and he said ‘look at that pretty view’ and ‘I love you,’” he added.

Legaspi’s ex was apparently ‘surprised’ by the call and contacted Legaspi’s mother, telling her the call was from a tall building, but she didn’t know where he was, according to the Post.

The family reported Legaspi missing as they had not heard from him after dropping him off at his girlfriend’s house in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

On Monday evening, New York police were able to identify the man entering the Deutsche Bank Center before his tragic death as Legaspi and notify his family in Avenel.

He had no identification on him at the time of his death and as a result remained anonymous throughout the weekend, police said.

Investigators believe he entered the Deutsche Bank Center via a service elevator and exited on the 21st floor of the hotel tower, according to New York police.

Camera footage captured Legaspi entering the building.

“He is seen on video entering the hotel, then taking the elevator to the top, heading to the roof and jumping off the roof,” NYPD spokesman Lt. Thomas Antonetti said.

His brother said Legaspi suffered from mental health issues.

“He had a lot of demons and insecurities, and it took over and won, unfortunately,” he told the Daily News on Wednesday.

“It’s a matter of mental health,” he added. “Even though he had all that pain in him, he still managed to make someone smile.”

Legaspi was a rising high school student at Colonia High School in Colonia, New Jersey, who aspired to become a fashion designer, according to his brother.

His brother said he had not had therapy or medication for his mental health issues, according to the Daily News.

Legaspi’s family released a statement that said:

“The Legaspi family would like to express their gratitude for the considerable time and effort devoted to the search for Noah. We have been blown away by the level of support received and are truly grateful to everyone who has contributed in any way.

On Facebook, the family wrote: “We, the Legaspi family, appreciate all the time and dedication put into the search for Noah. The support has been overwhelming and we are grateful.

Legaspi was a rising high school student at Colonia High School in Colonia, New Jersey, who aspired to become a fashion designer, according to his brother.

A woman who lives in an apartment complex next to the hotel said residents could hear the banging of the marquee from inside their living room.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel is located on the top 19 floors of the 55-story Deutsche Bank Center tower.

Some witnesses said his arm was found next to blood spattered scaffolding across the road.

Hollowed-out glass shows where a man crashed through the marquee of a luxury Manhattan hotel after jumping from the top of the 750ft Deutsche Bank Center.

The incident happened Thursday in a twin luxury glass tower building where apartments can sell for $19million.

“Call your loved ones, tell them you love them,” the family added. “Hold them tight and never take life for granted. »

A GoFundMe has been launched for Legaspi’s family, who have received more than 400 donations so far, raising $19,355 of their $20,000 goal.

“We had the pleasure of knowing and growing up with our favorite guy, Noah. Noah was always someone who made everyone laugh and smile,” reads GoFundMe.

“We have launched a GoFundMe page to assist the Legaspi family in organizing services to honor and celebrate Noah. All donations are welcome. Even a small amount is enough.

“Thank you all for your support, kind words and prayers during this difficult time.”

The scene of the incident outside the five-star hotel last Thursday was gruesome.

The victim was cut in half before hitting the busy New York sidewalk outside the apartment complex where Jay-Z, Cynthia Nixon and Gisele owned apartments.

The incident happened at 9:06 p.m. at the prestigious Right Tower of 80 Columbus Circle, formerly the Time Warner Center, in Midtown, according to police.

A police officer at the scene said the man was wearing pajama bottoms, a printed t-shirt and slippers.

He is not believed to have been a guest at the hotel, located on the top 19 floors of the 55-story Deutsche Bank Center tower.

The incident happened in the prestigious right-hand tower of 80 Columbus Circle, formerly the Time Warner Center.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Grisly footage showed the body covered in a blanket on the sidewalk.

The man was cut in half before hitting the busy New York sidewalk outside the apartment complex where Jay-Z and Tom Brady live.

The dismembered body was quickly covered with sheets as witnesses crowded the scene.

Glass and debris could be seen around the corpse, which lay in the street in front of the luxury double glass tower that once housed CNN’s newsrooms and where apartments can now sell for $19million.

A woman who lives in an apartment complex next to the hotel said residents could hear the marquee crashing from inside their living room.

Horrified witnesses described hearing a ‘big crash’ and seeing severed body parts strewn across the street after a man dressed in pajamas jumped from the roof of the 750ft Deutsche Bank Center.

“We just heard a loud noise so we went outside to see what had happened,” she told DailyMail.com.

Some witnesses said his arm was found next to blood spattered scaffolding across the road.

“The body had already been covered. But the head was separated from the torso. The arm was elsewhere. It was horrible.’

A nighttime clean-up operation quickly removed traces of blood and the body was removed. A cord had been installed under the marquee to protect passers-by from falling shards of glass.