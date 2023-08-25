GCSE results day: What time will results come out and how to appeal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

GCSE results day is an exciting time for many students as they prepare to embark on new studies and attend different sixth form universities.

But for others it can be a stressful time, and those who didn’t get the required qualifications face difficult decisions about their next steps.

To prepare parents and students for what happens that day, we detail everything you need to know and how to appeal your results if necessary.

What time will the GCSE results be out?

All students will be able to collect their results from 8:00 am on Thursday, August 24.

If you cannot attend your school, you can request to receive your results by mail or email.

You can also arrange to have a family member or friend pick up the results for you. They will need to bring a letter signed by you and a form of identification.

What should you bring with you?

Mobile phone (so you can contact family and friends);

A family member or trusted adult for moral support;

A pen, a piece of paper and a calculator, just in case;

Acceptance letters and relevant contact details of the sixth form or university you are interested in attending, to confirm acceptance.

What can parents do?

It’s not just a nerve-wracking day for students: parents may feel the pressure, too. After many days of revision, mood swings and the exams themselves, parents are a very important part of the day.

According to Bernadette John, director of the Good Schools Guide, the best thing a parent or guardian can do is accompany their child to school to collect their results.

“Very often, children want to go alone or with friends. But I would say go with them, and if something goes wrong, go in and fix it right away,” she advises.

What are the GCSE grade caps?

The number system first introduced in 2017 continues this year, with students receiving grades one through nine in each subject.

Scores of 9, 8, and 7 equate to an A* and A, while scores of 4 and 5 equate to a C. Meanwhile, a score of 1 equates to a G.

Numerical grades were first used in 2017 for English literature, English language and mathematics, while other subjects received typical grades of A* to G. Another 20 subjects introduced the system in 2018, followed by another 25 in 2019 and all subjects in 2020.

The new grading system was designed by Michael Gove, former Secretary of Education. He said it would “help set the level at which people might recognize outstanding behavior.”

It was part of a reform package, which included tightening curricula and reducing academic work in many subjects.

In 2021, following the disruptions caused by Covid and the cancellation of exams, students received the grades determined by their teachers.

Mock exams and other work completed as part of a student’s course, such as coursework, essays, or in-class tests, were used as evidence for their grades.

Students resumed classes as normal in 2022, meaning GCSE exams and results reverted to the pre-pandemic format.

Will the pandemic affect this year’s grades?

Students will see a return to pre-pandemic grading arrangements this year.

Senior examiners will set score caps to ensure overall national results are similar to 2019.

When national performance is found to be lower than it was before the pandemic, top examiners will make “compromises” when setting score limits, according to the Department of Education.

Can you comment on your grades?

If there is any doubt about the grade awarded, students can ask their schools and universities to check for clerical errors.

If you think your score may be wrong, talk to your school as soon as possible and ask them to verify it for you.

The deadline to request a priority copy of graded work is Thursday, September 7, and the deadline to request a grade review is Friday, September 28.

What if you are still not satisfied with your grades?

If you are still not satisfied after consulting the school, your teachers can appeal to the examining board on your behalf.

Appeals may be filed if procedures were not followed properly, the granting organization made a clerical error, or the school made an unreasonable exercise of academic judgment in the choice of evidence used to support its ratings.

The deadline for examination board centers to receive copies of GCSE scripts for review is 17 September.

If you are still not satisfied with the outcome of an appeal, you can contact the Examination Procedures Review Service (EPRS), provided by the examination board regulator, Ofqual.

Alternatively, students will also be offered the opportunity to retake their exams in the fall.

What do I need to appeal my rating?

Students are entitled to certain documentation that supports their request for review. Your school or university must provide you with:

His politics;

The evidence (course work or other) on which the student’s grades were based, as well as the associated grades themselves;

Information about interruptions in learning that may have influenced the evidence evaluated;

Information about any circumstances that may have affected the rating, including extenuating circumstances.

How much does it cost to appeal?

Students must ask their school to apply and pay an examining board to file an appeal. The fee is refunded if the rating is changed as a result of the appeal. Check with your school for more details.

How do exam retakes work?

If you do not achieve at least a grade 4 (formerly C) in Mathematics and English, you will not be able to proceed to A level.

But the new exams, which take place in the fall, offer you the opportunity to rectify this, as well as improve your choice of institutions for high school, higher education, and even career options.

For the rest of the exams, replacements will take place during the usual summer exam period.

Be sure to check with your school for precise re-apply options.

What happens if I have to change schools for sixth grade?

If you lose your qualifications to get into your chosen university or sixth grade school, contact them as soon as possible to see if they will still accept you.

Key passing grades in math and English will probably be the most important consideration, but some centers may be happy to accept students who are subject to more tests.

Even if you won’t be admitted for the A levels you wanted to take, you may be offered different subjects.

If they still don’t offer you a place, take a look at other institutions with lower entry requirements.