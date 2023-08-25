Four dead including gunman in California bar shooting

NNA -nbsp;Four people including a gunman were killed in a shooting at a bikers#39; bar in California#39;s Orange County, the local sheriff#39;s office said on Wednesday.

Six more people were in a hospital after the shooter opened fired at the Cook#39;s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, the Orange County Sheriff said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CBS Los Angeles, which first reported the shooting at the historic bikers#39; bar, initially reported five people were killed. It said a retired law enforcement officer opened fired at the bar and cited KCAL News reporting from sources that the shooter had been shot by deputies.

The Sheriff#39;s office has not released any details about the shooter or how he was killed. The California governor#39;s office said it was monitoring the shooting.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.