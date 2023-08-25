4 People Dead After Gunman Goes on Rampage at Biker Bar in California

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Four people were confirmed dead after a gunman, believed to be a former cop, went on a rampage at a biker bar in Southern California, the Orange County Sheriff confirmed early Wednesday morning.

Authorities confirmed four people had died at the scene, including the unidentified shooter—and described the incident at Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon as having turned “static.”

Six others were transported to hospitals, five of those with reported gunshot wounds. More details on their injuries, along with their identities, remained unclear. Two of the six people are in critical condition, Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority confirmed. The other four are stable.

Read more at The Daily Beast.