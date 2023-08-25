Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    News

    4 People Dead After Gunman Goes on Rampage at Biker Bar in California

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    4 People Dead After Gunman Goes on Rampage at Biker Bar in California

    Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

    Four people were confirmed dead after a gunman, believed to be a former cop, went on a rampage at a biker bar in Southern California, the Orange County Sheriff confirmed early Wednesday morning.

    Authorities confirmed four people had died at the scene, including the unidentified shooter—and described the incident at Cook’s Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon as having turned “static.”

    Six others were transported to hospitals, five of those with reported gunshot wounds. More details on their injuries, along with their identities, remained unclear. Two of the six people are in critical condition, Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority confirmed. The other four are stable.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy