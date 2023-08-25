Ray White’s Aimee Marsh lashes out after being sacked for mocking Brisbane renters and says she’s been inundated with job offers (although there’s one gig she won’t take)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Estate agent says she’s ‘not sorry’ for making derogatory comments about tenants online – as she reveals she’s been ‘inundated’ with job offers, but doesn’t will not do Only Fans because there is “too much creepiness”.

Aimee Therese Marsh was sacked from Ray White Aspley, near Griffin in north Brisbane, on Tuesday after she mocked tenants in a local Facebook group – using her work profile.

In the now-deleted comments, obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia, she said tenants earning $50,000 a year envy her and suggested her tax bills cover their Centrelink payments.

Ms Marsh has kept a low profile since the posting, but on Thursday she was seen poking her head out of her unit in Griffin – guarded by a heavily tattooed neighbour.

She said she was not “sorry for telling the truth”, but that her comments had been removed from the context.

She told news.com.au ‘people who are so upset they try to bring other people down’.

The self-proclaimed senior constable also appeared to be in a state of paranoia – telling Daily Mail Australia that she keeps her white bull terrier away from the cameras for fear he will be poisoned.

She’s also received death threats from strangers, but doesn’t seem bothered by the prospect of unemployment.

Ms Marsh said she had been ‘inundated with job offers’ but was ‘taking a mental break’.

She explained the situation unfolded on Monday when she wrote a post on the Griffith Neighborhood Facebook page about a recent auction using her business profile – and it was overrun with trolls .

The former estate agent said she benefited from counseling and learned how to react to trolls earlier in her career, adding: “I was young, immature and had no idea how to react in case of conflict”.

This time, Ms Marsh said she had gone into “defense mode”.

“It seems like it’s okay if they slander you, but you can’t hit back,” she added.

Her extraordinary comments were originally made on her professional social media page, meaning she was quickly revealed as the author.

“They are a disgrace and out of place,” she wrote.

“Half of them don’t even own a house in Griffin. They’re tenants,” she added with a laughing emoji.

When another user suggested the tenants were ‘nobody’, Ms Marsh said ‘they’ probably ‘make $50,000 a year and envy me’.

Ms Marsh was also told that ‘people are so upset they try to bring other people down’.

Ms Marsh said she was looking forward to selling the houses they were renting in another comment (pictured)

Ms Marsh mocked Tenants in a series of now-deleted comments (pictured)

“I pay twice their salary in taxes, or I probably pay their Centrelink salary,” she said.

She then made another comment on her personal Facebook page: “Jealousy is a curse and money controls people and emotions lol.”

“I can’t wait to sell the houses they rent hehe.”

On Tuesday, Ray White posted a statement on Facebook saying Ms Marsh’s employment had been “terminated immediately”.

A spokesperson for Ray White told Daily Mail Australia she was fired “approximately an hour” after the agency’s social media team found her comments.

“We respect and value everyone within our community, and we have a great community of people who rent.

“Aimee Marsh’s views do not align with our company values.

“We pride ourselves on our customer service, we have a great community of tenants and we don’t tolerate anything like this.”