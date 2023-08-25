Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Magnitude 5 quake jolts Turkey’s eastern Malatya

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The epicenter of the earthquake was the Yeşilyurt district, AFAD said, Daily Sabah reported.

    No further details regarding the possible damage or causalities have been released so far.

    Earlier in August,nbsp;Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 23 people were injured after the 5.3-magnitude hit the country#39;s Malatya province.

    23 people were injured due to jumping from height, the Turkish health minister announced. ldquo;23 of our citizens, 22 in Malatya and one in Adıyaman, were injured as a result of falling or jumping from a height. The treatment of our patients continues,rdquo; Koca said.nbsp;

    In the Feb. 6 quakes, more than 50,000 people died according to the official figures in 11 southern, southeastern and eastern provinces, including Malatya. Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy