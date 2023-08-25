Magnitude 5 quake jolts Turkey’s eastern Malatya

NNA – The epicenter of the earthquake was the Yeşilyurt district, AFAD said, Daily Sabah reported.

No further details regarding the possible damage or causalities have been released so far.

Earlier in August,nbsp;Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 23 people were injured after the 5.3-magnitude hit the country#39;s Malatya province.

23 people were injured due to jumping from height, the Turkish health minister announced. ldquo;23 of our citizens, 22 in Malatya and one in Adıyaman, were injured as a result of falling or jumping from a height. The treatment of our patients continues,rdquo; Koca said.nbsp;

In the Feb. 6 quakes, more than 50,000 people died according to the official figures in 11 southern, southeastern and eastern provinces, including Malatya. Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes.–agenciesnbsp;

