Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    News

    How Prigozhin Could Wreak Havoc From Beyond the Grave

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    How Prigozhin Could Wreak Havoc From Beyond the Grave

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has left uncertainty in the wake of his presumed fiery demise in a plane crash on Wednesday, with his reported death raising questions about what the future holds for thousands of fighters that served in his paramilitary group, Wagner.

    Prigozhin was listed as one of the passengers on board the Embraer business jet that crashed in the Tver region of Russia, according to Russia’s federal aviation organization. The BBC said confirmation that Prigozhin’s name appeared on the passenger list was “unusually quick” and had “raised eyebrows.”

    Prigozhin, 62, has long been a symbol of violence and chaos among those most impacted by the relentless schemes of Wagner in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Once known as “Putin’s chef” for owning the Kremlin’s catering company, his legacy is now intertwined with the countless human rights abuse allegations that came with doing President Vladimir Putin’s dirty work.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy