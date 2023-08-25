Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Mystery surrounds death of man, 43, who was found fatally injured at the side of a road in Teven

    Mystery surrounds the death of a 43-year-old man who was found fatally injured on a road in northern New South Wales at the weekend.

    The man was found in critical condition on Eltham Road in Teven, around 12km north-west of Ballina, at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

    He was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

    It is not known how the man was injured.

    The police are investigating.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

