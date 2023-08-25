Aussie boxer Harry Garside finds love with mystery woman – as his ex Ashley Ruscoe is pictured nearby after being charged with assaulting and stalking him

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Harry Garside met his new partner for a date in Bondi, while his ex-girlfriend Ashley Ruscoe, accused of assaulting him last month, was pictured just yards away.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games lightweight champion was pictured at a cafe in Campbell Parade in Bondi on Thursday, sitting alone as he worked on his laptop.

Ruscoe, meanwhile, was pictured nearby chatting with a friend. The pair were seen staring at Garside and they laughed and looked at him, before Ruscoe left after spotting the photographer.

Shortly after leaving, Garside was joined by his new girlfriend, whose identity remains unknown, for coffee.

The 26-year-old hasn’t fought since winning his third professional fight in May last year and was on Fox Sports to color commentary on Nikita Tszyu’s fight card last night.

Last month, Daily Mail Australia exclusively revealed that Ruscoe had been charged with assault – just months after she falsely accused her ex-Olympic star of the same alleged crimes.

The 35-year-old was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station in Sydney’s east on July 12 where she was charged with domestic violence-related offenses against Garside, including common assault and criminal harassment.

“Officers attached to the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command have been investigating an alleged incident of domestic violence at a Bellevue Hill home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023,” NSW Police said.

“Following further investigation, police attended the Bellevue Hill home at approximately 4.45pm today (Wednesday July 12, 2023) and arrested a 35-year-old woman.

“She was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with common assault (DV) and stalking/intimidation with intent to cause fear of bodily harm etc. (DV).”

Ruscoe appeared in Downing Center Local Court in Sydney on July 19, with her solicitor she pleaded not guilty and the case had a “disturbing” history. The case is expected to return to court on August 30.

The charges against Ruscoe, a boxing and martial arts instructor, came after Garside was also charged with common assault following an investigation into allegations of domestic violence between the two men.

In early May, the boxer was arrested by New South Wales police in dramatic scenes at Sydney airport as he returned home with his father after filming reality TV show I’ m A Celebrity… Get me out of here! in South Africa

On March 25, the same day he left for South Africa without communication with the outside world until his elimination, Ruscoe contacted the police to let them know that they feared for his safety.

“I categorically deny the allegations of violence and dispute the account given to the police,” Garside said at the time.

All charges against him were dropped in June.

Garside said in a statement that he had been informed by the “police prosecutor that they had dropped all charges against me”.

“Today I was vindicated,” he said.

Daily Mail Australia obtained footage and audio recordings in the days following the dramatic announcement which ultimately led to police dropping domestic abuse charges against Garside and proving his innocence.

The tapes clearly show that Garside was not aggressive towards Ruscoe.

The court case posed a threat to Garside’s potential spot on Australia’s boxing squad for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but after the charges were dropped the 25-year-old looked set to defend the bronze medal which he had won in Tokyo in 2021.

In June, however, the Daily Telegraph reported that a breach of contract claim by his former manager could see Garside miss the Olympics.

Peter Mintrevski Jnr has hired Adam Houda to launch a legal action. The star’s former manager had previously seen a $50,000 settlement offer rejected by Garside.

A spokesperson for Garside said they hoped to conclude talks with his former manager as soon as possible.

The boxer signed a three-year management contract with Mitrevski to turn professional after the Tokyo Games, but they parted ways after just six months, during which he fought three times.

Mitrevski claims he paid the fighter an entry fee, provided him with a car and put him in a position where he won commentating opportunities on Fox Sports before continuing on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Boxing Australia chairman Phil Goodes has confirmed Garside must be cleared to fight in Olympic qualifying.

“I understand that there is a contractual agreement between Harry and his manager and promoter that he must adhere to,” Goodes told News Corp.

“Our CEO sent him a letter to that effect.

“Harry needs to provide proof that his issues have been resolved.

“We have not disqualified anyone at this stage, but have asked for this to be clarified before any amateur competition.