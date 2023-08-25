Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. on Eve of Queen’s Death Anniversary

Toby Melville/Pool”Getty Images/Reuters

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince Harry will be the star speaker at a high-profile public engagement in the U.K. on Sept. 7, the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

He will deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph, one of the few mainstream media outlets with which the Sussex organization still does business. On Sept. 9, he is due in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the opening of the Invictus Games.

Read more at The Daily Beast.