Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    News

    Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. on Eve of Queen’s Death Anniversary

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. on Eve of Queen’s Death Anniversary

    Toby Melville/Pool”Getty Images/Reuters

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    Prince Harry will be the star speaker at a high-profile public engagement in the U.K. on Sept. 7, the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

    He will deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards in London, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph, one of the few mainstream media outlets with which the Sussex organization still does business. On Sept. 9, he is due in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the opening of the Invictus Games.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy