I found bikini photos and secret videos of my friend on my husband’s phone while we were holidaying with her – should I leave him?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 29-year-old woman feels betrayed after finding bikini photos and videos of her friend on her husband’s phone.

The devastated wife, who has been with her 29-year-old husband for a decade, claimed she first noticed him watching her friend while on a group trip.

Then she found pictures on his phone and discovered that he had “been using them sexually for weeks.”

The furious wife aired her concerns on Reddit, but not everyone was on her side.

“I found out that he took a screenshot of her Instagram photos in a bikini and has been using her photos for sexual pleasure for weeks. The timestamps were even from the night of the trip. I confronted him but it was difficult to solve the problem,” she wrote.

“The following night I found her phone and discovered that while we were having dinner he had taken a video of her boobs in her dress. I feel so betrayed,” she added.

She went on to explain that she and her husband had been together for ten years and married for two.

Wife Feels Betrayed After Finding Photos Of Friend On Husband’s Phone

And complained of being forced to “compare” to her friend.

“I feel like I was cheated. My husband said he was ashamed and embarrassed and sorry for hurting me,” she said.

People were quick to comment on the sticky situation – with many calling the husband a “creep” and the wife a “self-centered” for ignoring her friend’s feelings.

“Uh, only bastards take photos/videos of women without their knowledge. So yes, he went way beyond that. One of the things is being a bad guy and taking pictures and videos of strangers, but he decided to take it a step further,” one person said.

“This is scary for the friend and an abhorrent disrespect to his wife and marriage,” another said.

“He is disgusting. If you have respect for your friend, you will never put her in a situation where she is in the presence of this degenerate”, added a third.

Others wondered if the marriage should continue.

“He is secretly filming someone’s boobs. Do you want to marry that?

“If you’re still with him after this then maybe you deserve each other,” one slammed.

But the woman insisted her husband is “usually” the more respectful man.

“It bothers me because my husband is the nicest, almost respectful person. It’s such abnormal behavior,” she said.

Others suggested it was probably not the husband’s “first time.”

“He got bolder over time because he wasn’t caught,” one said.

“Also note the fact that he didn’t choose any of the captured women. He obviously didn’t want to get caught by another man…or maybe he respects men and not women,” they wrote. they added.

“No one has seen him take pictures or videos at the table, he’s done it before, he knows how to sneak around and not get caught,” added another.

One person told him to have him “examined by a doctor”.

“If you really think it doesn’t look like him, consider having him checked out.” An extreme change in behavior could be a symptom of a real medical problem.

Most people agreed that the marriage should be over.

“If you don’t leave it, just know that you are signing up for a lifetime. He’s a sexual predator.

Others are sad that the relationship is working with serious advice and suggest that he cut off his friend.