Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That’ Cameo Resurrects an Inside Joke

From the moment news broke about Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That cameo, the Max show’s has cast tried to dampen our enthusiasm. Cynthia Nixon described the appearance as mostly a “shoutout,” and as Kristin Davis put it back then, “We just thought it would be fun if she just showed up all the sudden on the screen. Wouldn’t that be great?”

The big—or, I guess small—moment finally arrived during Thursday’s finale, and as promised, it was pretty much just a “wave.” But did you catch that random, tiny shard of Sex and the City lore hidden within it?

The moment happens at the top of the episode, just as Carrie gets home to feed her (I guess permanent) new kitten before her big, Michelin-starred at-home dinner for 16 begins. As promised, she gets a call from across the pond.

