Big Brother icon Helen Adams steps out for the show’s comeback – 22 years after hairdresser gained cult status with slogan: ‘I like to blink, I do’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Big Brother alumnus Helen Adams was pictured stepping out ahead of the show’s comeback on Thursday.

The now 45-year-old hairdresser wore an Aristocats T-shirt and black leggings as she went to the local petrol station in Bristol.

It’s been 22 years since the bubbly blonde appeared on the show, where she rose to fame after saying, “I love blinking, I really do.”

With a perfect hair dryer, Helen still looked as beautiful as she did in the show, which used to air on Channel 4 before moving to 5.

Helen was just 22 years old when she took part in the second series of Big Brother, and quickly became one of the favorites to win due to her likeable and ditsy nature.

Welsh superstar: Big Brother icon Helen Adams stepped out in Bristol on Thursday ahead of the show’s comeback this fall

Beloved: Helen finished second in Big Brother’s second series behind champion Brian Dowling, after winning over an army of fans for her famous phrase, “I like blinking I do” (pictured in 2001)

A look back: Helen’s performance comes 22 years after the hairdresser achieved cult status on the show – pictured with fellow contestant and lover Paul Clarke who she dated for five years

Viewers were also captivated by her blossoming romance with roommate Paul Clarke, despite Helen being in a relationship at the time.

Reaching the final, Helen placed second behind winner Brian, and was seen hugging Paul outside the house and reuniting.

The pair dated for five years and even moved in together, but chose to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Helen made a slew of TV appearances on shows like Loose Women, GMTV and Ready, Steady Cook before she and Paul split in 2006.

The couple blamed the pressure of fame on their split, with Paul telling Heat magazine at the time, “For the past five years people have been asking me on a daily basis, ‘how is Helen?’ When are you getting married?” and I’ve never met these people in my life. It starts to wear you down.

“It’s not that I don’t like talking about Helen, I just wanted to get away from it all and be a private person again.”

Helen added: ‘I felt like the wicked witch for being the first to say something. But then Paul said to me, “Would you like to marry me?” and I said, ‘I don’t think I would,’ and he said, ‘Well, I don’t want to marry you either. ”. And we laughed.’

It is thought that in addition to moving to Bristol to work in the hairdressing industry, Helen has since married and now has a daughter.

Beloved: Helen made a slew of TV appearances on shows like Loose Women, GMTV and Ready, Steady Cook before she and Paul split in 2006

What a woman! With a perfect hair dryer, Helen still looked as beautiful as she did in the show, which used to air on Channel 4 before moving to 5.

Casual cutie: She paired her Aristocats T-shirt with black leggings and sneakers

Old Flame: Viewers were also captivated by Helen’s blossoming romance with roommate Paul Clarke, with the pair dating for five years before splitting in 2006

Big Brother is coming back to Channel 5 this autumn and a second series has already been commissioned, despite the first not even airing yet.

AJ Odudu, 35, and Will Best, 38, will present the new version after AJ was dropped from Big Brother’s Bit On The Side years ago.

They will share the iconic starring role, as well as an additional nightly live show, discussing all the hot topics around the house.

A source told MailOnline: “They have real, real chemistry and it was an absolute no-brainer when they were tested.”

Of her new role, AJ said, “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier.’

Return: New presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best present the new format of the show returning to Channel 5 this autumn