Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    News

    Baby driver: Shocking moment infant is filmed on driver’s lap cruising down Gold Coast Highway in a Jeep

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Baby driver: Shocking moment infant is filmed on driver’s lap cruising down Gold Coast Highway in a Jeep

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Baby Driver: Shocking moment a baby is filmed in the driver’s lap driving down the Gold Coast Highway in a Jeep

    By Max Aitchison for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 6:48 a.m. EDT, August 24, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    This is the shocking moment a baby grabbed the steering wheel of a car while sitting on an adult’s lap as the vehicle sped down a busy highway.

    Footage of the incident, obtained by 9Newsshows the baby sitting on a man’s lap as the car speeds along the Gold Coast Highway between Tugun and Gold Coast Airport at around 7pm on Wednesday.

    At one point, the driver of the silver jeep uses his hands to move the child’s head.

    The driver faces a $1,161 fine and four demerit points if a child restraint is not properly fastened or adjusted while driving.

    The baby then lays his head against the wheel.

    The police have been notified of the incident.

    The driver faces a $1,161 fine and four demerit points if a child restraint is not properly fastened or adjusted while driving.

    In some cases, alleged offenders can be charged with more serious offences, such as dangerous driving.

    Baby driver: Shocking moment infant is filmed on driver’s lap cruising down Gold Coast Highway in a Jeep

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Andrew O’Keefe breaks down in tears during emotional appearance for breaching a court order

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Heartwrenching detail at funeral of mother and baby in Rockhampton allegedly murdered by husband

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    The Fulton County courthouse has been slogging through more than 2,000 potential jurors for the RICO case against Young Thug. Here’s what that means for Georgia’s case against Trump and associates.

    Aug 25, 2023
    News

    Trump’s mugshot is a masterclass in capitalizing on one’s supervillain era

    Aug 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy