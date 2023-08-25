Baby driver: Shocking moment infant is filmed on driver’s lap cruising down Gold Coast Highway in a Jeep

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the shocking moment a baby grabbed the steering wheel of a car while sitting on an adult’s lap as the vehicle sped down a busy highway.

Footage of the incident, obtained by 9Newsshows the baby sitting on a man’s lap as the car speeds along the Gold Coast Highway between Tugun and Gold Coast Airport at around 7pm on Wednesday.

At one point, the driver of the silver jeep uses his hands to move the child’s head.

The driver faces a $1,161 fine and four demerit points if a child restraint is not properly fastened or adjusted while driving.

The baby then lays his head against the wheel.

The police have been notified of the incident.

The driver faces a $1,161 fine and four demerit points if a child restraint is not properly fastened or adjusted while driving.

In some cases, alleged offenders can be charged with more serious offences, such as dangerous driving.