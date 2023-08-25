Wagner Boss Prigozhin’s Body ID’ed in Morgue by Missing Finger: Report

PMC Wagner via Telegram/Reuters

The body of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been positively identified in a Russian morgue by a commander of the mercenary group, according to a new report.

He was identified by a missing part of his finger on his left hand, an injury suffered while he served time in a penal colony decades ago, according to the well-connected VChK-OGPU Telegram channel. Dmitry Utkin, the neo-Nazi co-founder after whom the Wagner Group is named, was also identified by his tattoos, according to VChK-OGPU. (Utkin famously has several Nazi tattoos.)

Police have cordoned off the morgue in the Tver region where both bodies were brought after a fiery plane crash on Wednesday killed all 10 on board and left only charred remains. While both Prigozhin and Utkin were listed as passengers on the doomed plane, rumors have swirled of Prigozhin potentially dodging death by using a body double, or registering for a flight he wasn’t going to be on to throw off any would-be assassins.

