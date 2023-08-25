Talent Insider aims to help small business leaders source and retain top talent

Various popular American small business

Andrew Joyce for Insider

Welcome to Talent Insider, an Insider series and interactive resource for small businesses navigating hiring and retention.

In today’s challenging labor market, it’s become increasingly difficult to find great talent that can help drive your business to success. Talent Insider provides insights, personal stories, and expert knowledge that will inspire action and lead to smart and informed hiring decisions.

To illustrate the value of good hiring practices, Insider has partnered with five business leaders who are experts at meeting each of these hiring challenges. We’ve matched these hiring gurus with five small-business owners who want to ramp up their talent-finding efforts. We’ll follow these mentorships over the next 12 weeks and document their hiring journey in in-depth feature stories at the end of the series.

In the meantime, take the quiz below to see how you would fare in various hiring challenges and check out the following articles full of expert hiring advice, personal stories, and small business trends. Insider also hosted a virtual event called “Talent Acquisition Strategy Is Your Small Business’ Secret Super Power,” featuring HR leaders and small business entrepreneurs to discuss how to navigate today’s fast changing environment.

The Hiring Journey

Every small business has a mission and commitment to achieving a certain goal. Join Gabby Reece, entrepreneur and former pro athlete, as she visits WB Surf Camp, a surf school in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, to find out how it’s using Indeed for its hiring needs.

Credits:

Series Editors: Bria Overs, Ashley Davis, Julia Hood

Editors: Emily Canal, Bartie Scott

Reporters: Shriya Bhattacharya, Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins, Madison Hoff, Andy Kiersz, Ben Winck, Alex York

Illustrator: Andrew Joyce

Design and Development: Kazi Awal, Skye Gould

Social Audience Producers and Editors: Claire Banderas, Nicole Forero

