Princess Michael of Kent refused to try on a Chelsea bun – as she judged the World Chelsea Bun Awards.

The royal, 78, who is married to Prince Michael of Kent, the late Queen’s first cousin, stepped in to help during the awards ceremony at Partridges, which supplies groceries to the royal family.

Princess Michael’s daughter-in-law Lady Sophie Windsor was supposed to judge the awards but had a diary dispute and asked her mother-in-law to intervene, as Channel’s The Royal Borough: Kensington & Chelsea will show 5.

But the royal threads seemed to cross paths, with Princess Michael unaware that she would have to eat anything judging a baking competition.

“My daughter-in-law didn’t tell me when she said ‘help me with this wonderful children’s charity’ that I was going to taste it. Because I’m not going to taste,” she said.

She then decided to judge the buns by sight alone – before observing how much the other judges had to eat.

“I guess the judges have to take a big bite out of every bun,” she added.

“I have to say their look is just stunning, my expert eye goes right to the big one, they are gorgeous,” she continued.

She noted that the pomegranate buns were “appealing” and the savory buns were “very interesting.”

“It’s so big, it’s almost a meal,” she added of another bun, before remarking that it was “very, very, hard to judge.”

Partridges is a family grocer based in St James who has become a favorite of the Queen.

In 1991, Partridges received a phone call from the Palace asking him to order some products.

At first no one knew exactly which palace it was, but luckily it turned out to be Buckingham Palace.

Partridges jumped at the chance and in 1994 obtained the Royal Grocer’s Warrant from Her Majesty The Queen.

In 2019 they launched the World Chelsea Bun Awards and have held them every year since.

This year the competition was judged by Princess Michael of Kent and royalty cake topper Jane Asher.

