Intel’s 14th Gen processors leak out thanks to MSI

Intel is preparing to launch its 14th generation desktop processors later this year and now MSI has accidentally revealed all the details. VideoCardz stained a training video on MSI’s YouTube channel that includes important details about the unannounced 14th Gen Intel processors, codenamed Raptor Lake-S Refresh. MSI says that on average, 14th Gen Intel processors will be three percent faster than 13th Gen, but the Core i7 will see a whopping 17 percent increase in multithreaded workloads.

The video, which The edge I was able to look briefly before it went private, it reveals that the core counts of the Core i5-14600K and Core i9-14900K will remain the same as their 13th-gen equivalents, but the Core i7-14700K is getting a boost in your performance. cores. Instead of eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores, the Core i7-14700K will include 12 efficiency cores, resulting in a 17 percent improvement in certain multithreaded workloads.

MSI leaked slide.Image: MSI

MSI also reveals that there are no architectural changes to the 14th Gen Intel chips, so they are built on the same Intel 7 (10nm) process as existing 13th Gen chips. That means these CPUs will also work on MSI’s existing Z690 and Z790 motherboards, as we’ve seen in the company’s recent BIOS updates. The 14th-gen chips will also support higher DDR5 frequencies and L3 cache improvements, according to the video from MSI.

It is now rumored that Intel will announce its 14th generation processors during its Innovation 2023 event next month. PC gamers will be waiting to find out exactly how Intel’s 14th generation stacks up against AMD’s latest X3D processors and whether Intel can reclaim the gaming CPU crown.

