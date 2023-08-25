UNDP supports Ministry of Finance in improving its revenue collection capacity through youth volunteerism

NNA – The United Nations Developmentnbsp;Programmenbsp;and the Ministrynbsp;ofnbsp;Finance held a closing eventnbsp;to conclude the two-months intensive support provided by UNDPnbsp;to reactivate and sustain core functions in the Ministry,nbsp;throughnbsp;60nbsp;recruited volunteersnbsp;from all over Lebanon.nbsp;This support comes within a longer-term technical assistance agenda agreed, earlier this year, between the Ministry of Finance and UNDP to enable Domestic Resource Mobilization (DRM), and to link tax policies to the achievement ofnbsp;the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).nbsp;

The event was heldnbsp;atnbsp;thenbsp;VAT building of the Ministry of Financenbsp;innbsp;Beirut,nbsp;andnbsp;was attended by H.E.nbsp;the Minister ofnbsp;Finance Dr. Youssef Khalil, UNDP Residentnbsp;Representativenbsp;Ms.nbsp;Melanienbsp;Hauenstein,nbsp;representativesnbsp;from keynbsp;donornbsp;organizations, Ministry of Financenbsp;staff, in addition to thenbsp;volunteers whonbsp;provided the supportnbsp;to thenbsp;Ministry.nbsp;

The protractednbsp;economicnbsp;and financialnbsp;crisisnbsp;severely affectednbsp;the public sectornbsp;functionality andnbsp;constrained thenbsp;delivery of public goods and services. Employees of the public sector saw massive losses in the real value of their wagesnbsp;and had to deal with mounting transportationnbsp;costsnbsp;that limited theirnbsp;reportingnbsp;to their workplace.nbsp;Despite the recent top-ups approved bynbsp;thenbsp;Government,nbsp;adjusted incomenbsp;isnbsp;notnbsp;yetnbsp;sufficient to cover the increasing cost of living, and in some instances notnbsp;sufficientnbsp;tonbsp;covertransportationnbsp;costsnbsp;ofnbsp;thenbsp;employees tonbsp;theirnbsp;workplace.nbsp;These extended periods of economic downturns, along with the impact of COVID19, limited the regularnbsp;reportingnbsp;of civil servants to their workplace and caused annbsp;accumulation ofnbsp;anbsp;massive backlog ofnbsp;transactionsnbsp;thatnbsp;werenbsp;hard to be cleared, givennbsp;thenbsp;limitednbsp;resourcesnbsp;availablenbsp;atnbsp;the Ministry.

To compensate for this shortage innbsp;capacity,nbsp;andnbsp;based on the request of thenbsp;Ministry of Finance, UNDP mobilized around 60 volunteersnbsp;from its Youth Leadershipnbsp;Programme. The volunteersnbsp;were deployednbsp;across severalnbsp;Directoratesnbsp;of the Ministry including thenbsp;Revenue,nbsp;Treasury, andnbsp;Publicnbsp;Accountingnbsp;Directorates.nbsp;Volunteers were assigned various tasks including data entry, filing, archiving, sorting, control of balances, and others.

The support provided by these volunteersnbsp;enablednbsp;the Ministry to start collectingnbsp;somenbsp;revenues that were not collected since 2018, such as built property taxes. Itnbsp;alsonbsp;contributednbsp;to thenbsp;Ministryrsquo;snbsp;effortsnbsp;to finalizenbsp;the closure of accounts for the past three years.nbsp;In total, aroundnbsp;5820nbsp;volunteeringnbsp;hoursnbsp;werenbsp;completednbsp;between the months of July and Augustwith more thannbsp;32,521nbsp;transactionsnbsp;handlednbsp;includingnbsp;income tax and property tax backlogs.nbsp;

ldquo;This initiative is multi-dimentionalnbsp;(i) in terms of supporting the institutional capacity, relaunching core functions and empowering the Ministry of Finance to lead the recovery andnbsp;refomnbsp;process, (ii) in terms of empowering Lebanon#39;s younger generation, instilling in them a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the country#39;s economic resurgence, enabling them to play a pivotal role in Lebanon#39;s socio-economic recovery and (iii) in terms of shaping future donorsrsquo; support beyond mere paths of technical assistance and exploring innovative, efficient and targetednbsp;intiativesnbsp;to address the repercussions of annbsp;unprecendentednbsp;crisisrdquo; H.E. Dr. Youssef Khalil, Minister of Financenbsp;.

This initiative goes beyond technical assistance. By actively involving youth volunteers, thenbsp;programmenbsp;aimednbsp;to empower Lebanon#39;s younger generation, instilling in them a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the country#39;s economic resurgence. Thenbsp;programmenbsp;alsonbsp;exposedthese volunteersnbsp;tonbsp;valuable technical skills and experience in public finance, therebynbsp;enhancingnbsp;their employability and enabling them to play annbsp;importantrolenbsp;in Lebanon#39;s socio-economic recovery.

ldquo;This initiative comes as part ofnbsp;UNDPrsquo;s mandatenbsp;to strengthen core government functions, sustain institutions,nbsp;restore public servicesnbsp;and trustnbsp;within a fragile context.nbsp;The role of the Ministry ofnbsp;Finance is fundamental in thenbsp;economicnbsp;recovery process, particularly innbsp;achievingnbsp;fiscal stability,nbsp;restoring investors and citizensrsquo; confidence,nbsp;fairly distributing wealth and burdens, and in driving Lebanon back towardsnbsp;annbsp;inclusive and sustainable growthnbsp;path.nbsp;It is thus essentialnbsp;to ensure that thenbsp;institutions responsiblenbsp;for domestic revenue mobilization arenbsp;empowered and supported to properly perform their functionsrdquo; Ms. Melanie Hauenstein, UNDP Resident Representative.

