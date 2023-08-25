Berri follows up on latest security developments with Mawlawi, offers condolences to Army Commander

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed at his Ain al-Tineh residence Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam al-Mawlawi, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation, especially on the security level.nbsp;

After the meeting, Minister Mawlawi said: quot;First, Irsquo;ve congratulated the House Speaker on the beginning of drilling activities, which will hopefully end up bringing wealth to Lebanon and the Lebanese, who have been patient and endured a lot.quot;

Mawlawi added that he had also briefed Berri on the most recent developments, as well as on the security situation in Lebanon and the region, in line with the judicial investigations into the multiple incidents that occurred recently.nbsp;

quot;Irsquo;ve taken this as an opportunity to offer condolences to the Lebanese and the Army leadership on the two martyrs who fell yesterday in the military helicopter crash,rdquo; Mawlawi added.nbsp;

In the same vein, Speaker Nabih Berri contacted by phone Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, to whom he offered condolences on the passing of two martyr pilots who fell in the helicopter crash last night, wishing the wounded sergeant a speedy recovery.

