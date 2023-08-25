Mikati informs civil defense volunteers of government’s decision to grant them full-time jobs, broaches local developments with Serail visitors

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday saluted the civil defense for its endless sacrifices.

quot;The government#39;s decision to grant civil defense volunteers full-time jobs is a gesture of appreciation for all the efforts theyrsquo;ve exerted in all Lebanese regions.quot;nbsp;

The Prime Ministerrsquo;s words came before Civil Defense Director General, Brigadier General Raymond Khattar, and a delegation of volunteers, who visited him this afternoon at the Grand Serail.nbsp;

In turn, Khattar thanked the Prime Minister for this achievement ldquo;after twenty years of waiting.rdquo; He saluted the Minister of Interior and Municipalities for his quot;support and follow-up on civil defense rights and demands.quot;nbsp;

Moreover, Khattar hoped that the civil defense would be provided with the necessary equipment so that it could carry out its work to the fullest.nbsp;

The Prime Minister separately received Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, who said after the meeting that he has discussed with Mikati the most recent political local developments, in addition to an overall assessment of the tourism season.nbsp;

A delegation of Akkar MPs also had an audience with the Premiere over the regionrsquo;s latest developments and demands.nbsp;

