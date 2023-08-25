Unlock the Full Charging Potential of Your iPhone with Two Simple Settings Tweaks, Delivering Four Times Faster Charging

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It can take up to four hours to charge an iPhone from zero to 100 percent.

Considering how addicted we are to our phones, those few hours can feel like a lifetime.

Tech experts including Verizon have revealed a simple trick that powers up your smartphone four times faster and can bring the battery to 90 percent in just an hour and a half.

The trick is in the settings: Users toggle Airplane mode when charging their iPhones.

When your phone is in Airplane mode, it stops using cellular, Bluetooth, radio, and Wi-Fi features that constantly drain your battery in the background.

Once you’ve turned on Airplane Mode, scroll down to Battery in settings and turn on Low Battery Mode, which will also increase charging speed.

It can take up to four hours to charge an iPhone from zero to 100 percent, forcing users to be tethered to a wall socket.

All wireless communication protocols are disabled once you activate Airplane Mode, which is requested by passengers while on planes.

According to the safety information page of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website, ‘The FCC and FAA prohibit the use of mobile phones in the air because their signals could interfere with critical aircraft instruments.

“Devices must be used in airplane mode or with the cellular connection turned off.”

The concern is that the radio transmission from a smartphone could interfere with the plane’s systems.

However, the UK and the EU allow airlines to provide 5G to passengers in the air, and some US airlines are also offering internet in the sky.

Switching to airplane mode also reduces power consumption.

For iOS users, Airplane Mode is located in the main menu of the Settings app.

Once you open Settings, the feature will be visible at the top.

The trick is in the settings: Users toggle Airplane mode when charging their iPhones. When your phone is in Airplane mode, it stops using cellular, Bluetooth, radio, and Wi-Fi features that constantly drain your battery in the background.

Apple will launch the new iPhone 15 next month, which is rumored to support charging speeds of up to 35W, significantly faster than its predecessor, the iPhone 14, which has a charging speed of just 20W.

This means the upcoming smartphone could charge from zero to 100 percent in just an hour, saving users precious time if they’re in a hurry.

The news was revealed by 9to5Macciting “industry sources”, though it’s unclear if all iPhone 15 models will support 35W charging.

Apple is expected to introduce four variations of the iPhone 15: the standard model, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

“According to people familiar with the matter, the iPhone 15 is rumored to support up to 35W charging,” the report shares.

“At least some of the new iPhone 15 models can be recharged at up to 35W, allowing for even faster charging speeds on the new phones.”

35W (watts) refers to the amount of power delivered to a phone’s battery, but if the phone doesn’t support charging speed, it won’t be able to charge faster and will waste power.

As the iPhone 14 Pro is limited to charging at 27W, it takes around two hours to fully charge and plugging it into a 35W charger won’t speed up charging.