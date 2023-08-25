Zelensky Hails Ukrainians As ‘Free People’ On Independence Day

NNA – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his people for fighting for quot;freedomquot; in an address Thursday to mark the country#39;s second Independence Day during the Russian invasion.

quot;Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our independence — the independence of Ukraine. A holiday of free people,quot; Zelensky said in an statement on social media.

Freedom quot;is a value for each of us, and we are fighting for it,quot; Zelensky said as the war in Ukraine enters its 19th month.

The country#39;s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Telegram that the fight for independence quot;continues to this day — now with the imperial aggressorquot; Russia.

Kyiv#39;s security service chief Vasyl Maliuk also said on Telegram that the holiday had taken on quot;new meaningsquot; during the war with Moscow.

quot;It became not only the personification of our right to life and freedom, but also a symbol of heroism and bravery,quot; Maliuk said.

A series of events are planned across Ukraine to mark the day.

In Brussels, EU government buildings were lit up in the blue-and-yellow colours of Ukraine overnight, and Ukrainian flags were hoisted along EU ones.–AFP

