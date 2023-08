NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed in Yarzeh MPs Michel Douaihy, Charbel Massad, and Ghassan Skaff, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

The MPs also offered their condolences on the passing of two pilot officers, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded sergeant.

=========R.H.