Lebanon’s Central Bank gains approval to publish summary of gold reserves

NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Central Bank on Thursday announced in a statement that it has obtained approval on August 24, 2023, to publish a summary of the audit report on its gold reserves.nbsp;

The approval comes in the wake of communications between Lebanonrsquo;s Central Bank Governor and ALS Inspection UK Ltd auditing company, which KPMG has commissioned in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund and the Central Bank of Lebanon.nbsp;

Consequently, the Central Bank published the mentioned summary and its translation in the Arabic language, confirming that the gold reserves held in the Central Bank#39;s vaults are consistent with the quantities documented in financial statements.

