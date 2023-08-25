Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Sarah Ferguson Modestly Declares She Is Just Like Cinderella

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , ,
    Guglielmo Mangiapane/Getty

    Never unduly troubled by modesty, Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, on Thursday compared herself to Cinderella as she recounted the “magical” experience of her marriage to her “handsome prince.”

    Speaking on a new episode of her podcast, Tea Talks, Fergie, whilst putatively discussing the subject of self-belief with her co-host, businesswoman Sarah Thomson, said the best example of her own self-belief was marrying Prince Andrew in 1986.

    With breathtaking chutzpah, Ferguson, referring to her own marriage, declaimed: “1986, July 23, the nation stopped and took a holiday for the farmer’s daughter going up the aisle with an extraordinary tiara given by the queen. It’s an extraordinary story of Cinderella, really, isn’t it? Although I wasn’t milking cows, exactly, but I was a farmer’s daughter… my father was still farming.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

