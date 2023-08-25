‘Foe’ Trailer: Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal try to discover who is friend or foe in dystopian drama

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal embark on a journey to discover who is friend or foe in the Amazon Studios trailer Enemybased on the novel of the same name by Iain Reid.

Ronan’s Hen and Mescal’s Junior are alone on their farm in 2065 when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with the proposal of a lifetime for Junior: to pilot a space program and leave his wife to be killed by an artificial version of him.

“I need an understanding of your marriage, the good and the bad,” Pierre tells Mescal’s character. “I promise it’s confidential. It’s between you and me.”

The two-minute look at the film explores their lives and shows Hen’s desire for something bigger than life on an abandoned farm, while Junior wonders if he really knows his wife.

‘Do you want to live an everyday life? Or do you want to be part of something special and unique?” the stranger asks the couple before clarifying that the proposal is for Junior only.

“We’re going to make sure Hen has company while you’re gone,” he continues. “We are going to replace you,” Junior exclaims, “I don’t want a robot living with my wife.”

Reid and director Garth Davis co-wrote the script, which raises questions about the nature of humanity and artificial humanity while bringing the not-too-distant future to life.

The best-selling author also serves as an executive producer on the Amazon Studios film, alongside Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak and Samantha Lang. Davis takes on the role of producer with Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning.

Enemy is in cinemas from October 6.