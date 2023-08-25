Fri. Aug 25th, 2023

    Nancy Frangione dead at 70: Soap star known for her roles in 'All My Children' and 'Another World' dies at home in Massachusetts

    Nancy Frangione, famous for several villainous roles in soap operas, has died. She was 70 years old
    His passing comes after a stellar acting career that spanned decades
    She has also had roles in shows such as One Life to Live, Matlock and The Nanny.

    Soap actress Nancy Frangione, known for her intriguing roles on Another World and All My Children, has died. She was 70 years old.

    Frangione, one of daytime TV’s most iconic villains, died Aug. 18 at her home in Massachusetts, an obituary has revealed – although the cause of death is not yet known.

    Her passing comes after a stellar career that spanned decades, during which she played the frosty villainess Cécile DePoulignac in “Another World,” and the dastardly Tara Martin in the iconic ABC drama.

    She was born on July 10, 1953, in the same sleepy colonial town where she died, historic Barnstable, just outside of Cape Cod.

    Friends and fans are now flocking to the page that announced her passing to pay tribute to the accomplished actress.

    Soap actress Nancy Frangione, seen here as the scheming villainess Cécile DePoulignac opposite her co-star Richard Van Vleet in 1977’s All My Children, died last week. She was only 70

    An obituary has revealed the Another World actress has passed away. The cause of death is not yet known

    “So sorry to hear of Nancy’s passing,” wrote one viewer who, like many others, admitted they “love to hate her character, Cecile, in Another World.”

    The mourner added, “What a beautiful actress! So sad! May his loved ones find comfort.

    Others shared similar sentiments, for a woman who leaves behind one of daytime television’s most enduring legacies, and a 30-year-old grown daughter named Mariel. Her father is Christopher Rich, 69, who starred opposite Frangione in Another World.

    The couple separated in 1996 after 14 years of marriage. Frangione never remarried.

    “Sending prayers to everyone who loved him,” one person shared.

    “She was a brilliant actress and a very kind and caring woman who will be missed by so many. Sending love to her beautiful daughter.

    Seen here with ex-husband and longtime Another World partner Christopher Rich in 1990, leaves behind one of daytime television’s most enduring legacies, as well as a grown daughter. She and Rich, now 69, separated in 1996 after 14 years of marriage. She never remarried

    Daughter Mariel, 30, has yet to comment on her mother’s sudden passing. She currently works as a freelance illustrator in Seattle

    In addition to her roles on both programs – which have become a fixture of American consciousness today – Frangione held a number of significant spots on other shows, including One Life to Live, Matlock and The Nanny.

